Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through exhaust fan hole

CCTV footage recovered from the scene shows the accused dragging and holding the victim hostage.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 08:20 AM IST

Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through exhaust fan hole
A 650-page chargesheet issued in the Kolkata law college rape case claims that the main accused had captured several videos of the victim and used them to blackmail her. A medical examination confirmed that the woman had been raped, and forensic analysis compared the samples taken with the accused's DNA.

Manojit Mishra, the main accused and a graduate of South Calcutta Law College, along with co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, are accused of gang-raping the first-year student on the college's campus on June 25. Four people are named in the chargesheet: security guard Pinaki Banerjee and the three main accused.

Chilling CCTV footage shows

The accused is seen dragging and holding the victim hostage in CCTV footage that was recovered from the scene.

The accused's phones also included a large number of pornographic videos of the victim. The chargesheet states that "the accused made these videos from the hole of the exhaust fan installed in the wall."

The accused are audible in the videos, and the forensic analysis has matched their voice samples. The accused's presence at the crime scene was also verified by the GPS data from the mobile phone.

Pinaki Banerjee, the security guard, reportedly shut the watch room during the incident rather than calling the police or setting off an alarm, according to the chargesheet. He has consequently been added to the list of accused in the case.

Before this incident, Manojit Mishra had allegedly been arrested eight times, "but his friends have bailed him out." After the incident, he was fired from his temporary position at the college, where he had been employed since 2024. Two college students, Ahmed and Mukherjee, have been expelled.

