Nearly a week after the brutal murder of two women and a minor girl in West Bengal's Kolkata, a 14-year-old teen from the family has come up with shocking claims, alleging that "it was his uncle Pranay Dey and Prasun Dey who killed the women as part of a suicide pact".

Nearly a week after the brutal murder of two women and a minor girl in West Bengal's Kolkata, a 14-year-old teen from the family has come up with shocking claims, alleging that "it was his uncle Pranay Dey and Prasun Dey who killed the women as part of a suicide pact".

In a statement before child rights panel, 14-year-old Pratip has alleged that "his father and uncle tried killing him too, but he resisted", The Indian Express has reported.

As per Pratip's claims, his mother Sudeshna Dey and aunt Romi Dey were intially ready to follow their husband's "suicide pact". However, at the last moment, they backed out; after which, their husbands - Pranay and Prasun - killed them by slashing their wrists.

Moreover, the two men allegedly killed Romi's daughter too, after force-feeding her food mixed with poison.

Later, on February 19, Pranay Dey, his son Pratip Dey and brother Prasun Dey were found injured in a car crash. Upon investigation, they told the police the attempt was a part of the suicide pact. It was when the bodies of the three women were recovered from their residence.

What is the reason behind the "suicide pact"?

As per a report by NDTV, citing sources, the family had a fruitful leather goods business and maintained a lavish lifestyle. But lately, they were going through a financial crunch and huge debts. At present, the police are probing if this led them to take the extreme step.

West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) advisor Ananya Chakraborti Chatterjee stated that 14-year-old Partip recounted how he survived despite his father and uncle's attempt to kill him.

“He is in a state of shock, the business had failed. He said that his family was trying to figure out how to manage things. All the family members consumed porridge mixed with sleeping pills, his uncle executed it. He also said that his uncle tried to kill him by smothering, but he survived since because of regular yoga practice. He was able to hold his breath," Chatterjee said.

As per media reports, the three survivors have been discharged from a private hospital after treatment. They are now admitted at the state-run Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital (NRSMCH).

Although, they are now in a better condition, they still require medical attention, reports have said.