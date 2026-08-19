Kolkata hotel fire kills 9 Bangladeshi nationals, leaves 6 injured, rescue operation underway

The fire started around 2 am, prompting fire and emergency crews to rush to the site. Reports said several people fainted due to smoke inhalation and were rescued before being taken to hospital.

Atleast nine Bangladeshi nationals were killed and six others injured in a massive fire at a Kolkata hotel in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, the victims had come to Kolkata for medical treatment.

The fire started around 2 am, prompting fire and emergency crews to rush to the site. Reports said several people fainted due to smoke inhalation and were rescued before being taken to hospital.

Rescue operation underway

Firefighters carried out rescue and firefighting operations and eventually brought the fire under control.

The six injured were rushed to hospital for treatment. Their condition was not known immediately.

VIDEO | West Bengal: At least nine killed, six injured in massive fire at a hotel in Kolkata; visuals from the spot, further details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p)#Kolkata #Fire pic.twitter.com/7IQLA1pdI4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2026

What is the cause of fire?

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Visuals from the site showed the hotel located in an old building on a crowded street.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are likely to inspect the hotel premises to find out how the fire started.