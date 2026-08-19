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Kolkata hotel fire kills 9 Bangladeshi nationals, leaves 6 injured, rescue operation underway

The fire started around 2 am, prompting fire and emergency crews to rush to the site. Reports said several people fainted due to smoke inhalation and were rescued before being taken to hospital.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 08:47 AM IST

Kolkata hotel fire kills 9 Bangladeshi nationals, leaves 6 injured, rescue operation underway
Kolkata hotel fire
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Atleast nine Bangladeshi nationals were killed and six others injured in a massive fire at a Kolkata hotel in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, the victims had come to Kolkata for medical treatment.

The fire started around 2 am, prompting fire and emergency crews to rush to the site. Reports said several people fainted due to smoke inhalation and were rescued before being taken to hospital.

Rescue operation underway

Firefighters carried out rescue and firefighting operations and eventually brought the fire under control.

The six injured were rushed to hospital for treatment. Their condition was not known immediately.

What is the cause of fire?

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Visuals from the site showed the hotel located in an old building on a crowded street.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are likely to inspect the hotel premises to find out how the fire started.

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