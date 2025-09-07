Kolkata horror: 20-year-old gang raped during birthday celebration, accused on the run

A 20-year-old woman from Kolkata's Haridevpur area was allegedly raped by two of her acquaintances on Friday, i.e., September 5, said the police. The woman has registered a complaint with the police at Haridevpur Police Station.

A 20-year-old woman from Kolkata's Haridevpur area was allegedly raped by two of her acquaintances on Friday, i.e., September 5, said the police. The woman has registered a complaint with the police at Haridevpur Police Station. She has alleged that she was taken by them to a place in the city's Regent Park area on the pretext of celebrating her birthday.

In the park, they had a meal, and when she decided to leave, the two accused locked the door and gang-raped her, India Today reported, citing police sources. The next day, the woman managed to escape and as she reached home, she narrated the ordeal to her family.

Both the accused, identified as Chandan Mallick and Dwip (Deep) Biswas, are currently on the run. The police, meanwhile, have begun an investigation. "The FIR-named accused Chandan Mallick brought the complainant to the house of another accused, Dwip Biswas, near Malancha, where both allegedly raped and assaulted her. An investigation into the case is ongoing," the police said in a statement.

According to a report by India Today, the woman got in touch with the accused Chandan Mallick months ago, who introduced himself as the head of a South Kolkata puja committee. She later came in contact with the other accused, Dwip Biswas, through Chandan. Both of them promised her to get her involved in the puja committee.