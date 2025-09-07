Kolkata horror: 20-year-old gang raped during birthday celebration, accused on the run

From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma
Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest over Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector by 2032
'Your owner is ripping you off': Russian woman claims she spends over Rs 2 lakh monthly in Gurugram, internet reacts
Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail: 'His razor reached my neck, I immediately held his...'
Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'
Raaj Kumar slapped Dilip Kumar so hard in 1959, they never worked together for three decades until this blockbuster film reunited them
BCCI reports record revenue growth, adds over Rs 140000000000 to reserves in 5 years
Deadly ‘kissing bug’ parasite spreading across US: Know symptoms, causes and treatment options of Chagas disease
Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan
INDIA
A 20-year-old woman from Kolkata's Haridevpur area was allegedly raped by two of her acquaintances on Friday, i.e., September 5, said the police. The woman has registered a complaint with the police at Haridevpur Police Station.
A 20-year-old woman from Kolkata's Haridevpur area was allegedly raped by two of her acquaintances on Friday, i.e., September 5, said the police. The woman has registered a complaint with the police at Haridevpur Police Station. She has alleged that she was taken by them to a place in the city's Regent Park area on the pretext of celebrating her birthday.
In the park, they had a meal, and when she decided to leave, the two accused locked the door and gang-raped her, India Today reported, citing police sources. The next day, the woman managed to escape and as she reached home, she narrated the ordeal to her family.
Both the accused, identified as Chandan Mallick and Dwip (Deep) Biswas, are currently on the run. The police, meanwhile, have begun an investigation. "The FIR-named accused Chandan Mallick brought the complainant to the house of another accused, Dwip Biswas, near Malancha, where both allegedly raped and assaulted her. An investigation into the case is ongoing," the police said in a statement.
According to a report by India Today, the woman got in touch with the accused Chandan Mallick months ago, who introduced himself as the head of a South Kolkata puja committee. She later came in contact with the other accused, Dwip Biswas, through Chandan. Both of them promised her to get her involved in the puja committee.