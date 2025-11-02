Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men

Three men have been arrested and charged in the case. Police have identified them as Sanju Saha, Vicky Paswan, and Rajesh Paswan. Reports suggest that the survivor knew one of the three accused. Read on for more details.

A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped in Kolkata's Dum Dum area on Saturday evening, police said, adding that she had stepped out for a tuition class when the incident occurred. Three men have been arrested and charged in the case. Police have identified them as Sanju Saha, Vicky Paswan, and Rajesh Paswan. Reports suggest that the survivor knew one of the three accused.

According to the police, the accused forcibly took the girl to a house in Motilal Colony in an e-rickshaw, where she was tortured and gang-raped. She somehow managed to escape and returned home in an unstable condition at night. She then narrated the ordeal to her parents, who filed a complaint at the Dum Dum Police Station. Police have charged the three accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). One of the accused has been remanded to five-day police custody, while the others have been sent to one-day judicial custody.

Local workers of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the Dum Dum Police Station on Sunday morning, demanding strict action against the culprits. The case comes even as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government has been under fire over rape cases in the state. Last year, the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital had triggered protests across the country. Several other cases of sexual assault against women have been reported from across the state since then.