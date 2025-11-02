FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams

Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartfelt apology: 'Have been advised by...'

Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma misses out on dream century in IND-W vs SA-W final, but wins hearts with fiery knock

PM Modi congratulates ISRO after 'heaviest' CMS-03 satellite's successful lift off aboard 'bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket, says, 'Makes us proud...'

Is Sara Tendulkar unlucky for Shubman Gill? Netizens react to batter's performance in 3rd T20I against Australia

Suhana Khan gives personal touch to Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday with ‘King and King’s Princess’ wish

CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'

Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos of a US President...'

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwanted record, still holds edge over South Africa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men

Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by 3 men

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and

Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartfelt apology: 'Have been advised by...'

Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartf

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men

Three men have been arrested and charged in the case. Police have identified them as Sanju Saha, Vicky Paswan, and Rajesh Paswan. Reports suggest that the survivor knew one of the three accused. Read on for more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 08:23 PM IST

Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men
Three men have been arrested and charged in the case.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped in Kolkata's Dum Dum area on Saturday evening, police said, adding that she had stepped out for a tuition class when the incident occurred. Three men have been arrested and charged in the case. Police have identified them as Sanju Saha, Vicky Paswan, and Rajesh Paswan. Reports suggest that the survivor knew one of the three accused.

According to the police, the accused forcibly took the girl to a house in Motilal Colony in an e-rickshaw, where she was tortured and gang-raped. She somehow managed to escape and returned home in an unstable condition at night. She then narrated the ordeal to her parents, who filed a complaint at the Dum Dum Police Station. Police have charged the three accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). One of the accused has been remanded to five-day police custody, while the others have been sent to one-day judicial custody.

Local workers of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the Dum Dum Police Station on Sunday morning, demanding strict action against the culprits. The case comes even as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government has been under fire over rape cases in the state. Last year, the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital had triggered protests across the country. Several other cases of sexual assault against women have been reported from across the state since then.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men
Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by 3 men
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and
Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartfelt apology: 'Have been advised by...'
Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartf
Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma misses out on dream century in IND-W vs SA-W final, but wins hearts with fiery knock
Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma misses out on dream century in IND-W vs SA
PM Modi congratulates ISRO after 'heaviest' CMS-03 satellite's successful lift off aboard 'bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket, says, 'Makes us proud...'
PM Modi congratulates ISRO after 'heaviest' CMS-03 satellite's successful lift..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE