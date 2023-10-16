Headlines

India

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Ram Mandir-themed Durga Puja pandal today

The theme for this year's celebration is the Ram Temple, inspired by the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 05:51 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a Ram Mandir-themed Durga Puja Pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in north Kolkata on October 16. This unique pandal, organized by the Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, is modelled after the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kolkata and inaugurate this Durga Puja pandal.

According to BJP leader Sajal Ghosh, the inauguration ceremony is set to take place at 4 PM in the Santosh Mitra Square Puja. This particular Durga Puja is also known as Sajay Ghosh's Puja. The theme for this year's celebration is the Ram Temple, inspired by the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The pandal at Santosh Mitra Square has been beautifully decorated.

It's worth mentioning that Amit Shah previously inaugurated Puja pandals during the 2021 Assembly elections in Kolkata. The BJP itself organized Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal during that time, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually present for the inauguration.

READ | BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

 

