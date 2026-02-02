Kolkata: Gang war erupts ahead of assembly election, bombs hurled, shops ransacked

A violent clash in south Kolkata’s Golpark area on Sunday night left two people injured. Stones, crude bombs, and bullets were fired as mobs fought over local dominance. Police arrested 10 people, deployed forces, and are investigating the incident using CCTV footage.

A violent confrontation between two groups in south Kolkata’s Golpark area on Sunday night left two people injured, police said on Monday. The clash, which occurred around 8:30 pm on Kankulia Road under the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station jurisdiction, involved stones being hurled from both sides, crude bombs being thrown, and at least one bullet being fired, authorities added. Empty cartridges and splinters were recovered from the scene.

Arrests and Police Action

At least ten individuals were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday morning, a senior police officer said, adding that raids are ongoing to apprehend others involved. A large contingent of police personnel was deployed to restore calm after a mob vandalised motorcycles and attempted to attack a police vehicle when officers arrived. 'The situation is now under control,' the officer stated.

CCTV Footage and Investigation

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrators. Police are investigating the motive behind the clash, with local residents claiming the violence was aimed at asserting dominance over the neighbourhood. A Trinamool Congress leader visited the locality, assuring that 'strict action will be taken against those responsible for creating panic and disturbing public order.'

Community Impact and Fear

The late-night violence caused widespread panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes as explosions and gunfire rang out. The presence of crude bombs, bullets, and vandalised property heightened fear in the area. Local authorities emphasised that public safety remains a priority and urged residents to cooperate with ongoing investigations.

Ongoing Probe

Police confirmed that the investigation is underway and additional arrests could be made as more evidence emerges. Authorities are examining the sequence of events that led to the confrontation and are coordinating with local community leaders to prevent further escalation.

The incident highlights concerns about escalating local gang-related tensions in Kolkata, prompting both the administration and political leaders to call for swift action to maintain law and order in affected neighbourhoods.