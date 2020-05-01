Kolkata: Five booked for misusing vehicle with South Korean consulate number plate

The Kolkata police on Thursday late night intercepted a car with five persons returning from a party who were under the influence of alcohol amidst the lockdown.

The car was coming towards west along Middleton street at the crossing of Russell street and had a CC license plate that is given to consulates.

On being confronted, the police got to know that the car was being used by South Korea consulate hence had a CC number plate. However, the contract with the consulate got over in 2019 but was still misused by the owner.

The driver who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, four co-passengers, including two females, were also suspected to be intoxicated.

All of them were taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station and booked under section 185 and section 130(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.