Kolkata: Father kills son for refusing to wear face mask

After allegedly killing his son, the father then went to the nearest police station and surrendered.

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Apr 18, 2020, 11:47 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a father in Kolkata killed his son after the latter refused to wear a face mask amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the father, identified as Bansidhar Mallick, strangulated his son with a cloth strap at their Shovabazar Lane home.

Shirsendu Mallick, 45, died on the spot. 

The father, said to be 78 years old, went to Shyampukur Police Station and surrendered before the police.

According to sources, the son, a divyang, was stepping out when the father asked him to wear a facemask. He, however, refused to put the mask on. In a fit of rage, the father strangulated the son, resulting in his death.

The father then went to the nearest police station and surrendered. He even narrated the entire story in front of the officers and admitted to have committed the crime.

“As soon as the person surrendered before the police, Officer-in-Charge of Shyampukur Police Station with other officers rushed to the spot and found the son lying dead. The body has been removed and sent to Hospital for further formalities. A murder case is being initiated and an investigation is underway,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, Bansidhar Mallick has been arrested by police.

