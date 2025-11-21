Kolkata Earthquake: Strong tremors of 5.2 magnitude felt in Kolkata, adjoining areas, Bangladesh

Kolkata Earthquake: According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake was located in Ghorasal in Dhaka and the depth of the quake was 10 km.

Kolkata Earthquake News: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 shook Kolkata early Friday morning, with tremors felt across large parts of South Bengal. The tremor was reportedly experienced around 10:10 am, according to several city residents who shared their accounts on X (formerly Twitter). According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake was located in Ghorasal in Dhaka and the depth of the quake was 10 km.