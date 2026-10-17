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Kolkata Durga Puja tragedy: 17 dead, several injured in pandal stampede

A stampede-like situation at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal left several people feared dead and many others injured

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 11:23 PM IST

Kolkata Durga Puja tragedy: 17 dead, several injured in pandal stampede
Several feared dead after Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede. (Screengrabs from viral clip)
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A stampede broke out at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, leaving several people injured and at least 17 people dead, according to reports. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Around 35 people taken to hospital

According to the Kolkata Police, a stampede broke out at 7:40 PM at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chorbagan) Puja Pandal, under Girish Park Police Station, due to heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall. After the incident, the Puja Pandal has been closed for visitors. All 35 injured persons were rescued and shifted to MCH for treatment.

Amit Shah speaks to CM Suvendu Adhikari

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his X handle to inform that he has postponed all his scheduled programs in West Bengal on Sunday, October 18, and will visit the injured in the hospital. ''I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured. I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly.''

 

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