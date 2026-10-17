Kolkata Durga Puja tragedy: 17 dead, several injured in pandal stampede

A stampede-like situation at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal left several people feared dead and many others injured

A stampede broke out at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, leaving several people injured and at least 17 people dead, according to reports. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Around 35 people taken to hospital

According to the Kolkata Police, a stampede broke out at 7:40 PM at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chorbagan) Puja Pandal, under Girish Park Police Station, due to heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall. After the incident, the Puja Pandal has been closed for visitors. All 35 injured persons were rescued and shifted to MCH for treatment.

#WATCH | North Kolkata, West Bengal | A stampede-like situation was reported at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal. The injured were shifted to the hospital. More details awaited. https://t.co/EZm78mo5mN — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026

Amit Shah speaks to CM Suvendu Adhikari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his X handle to inform that he has postponed all his scheduled programs in West Bengal on Sunday, October 18, and will visit the injured in the hospital. ''I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured. I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly.''

এইমাত্র চোরবাগান সর্বজনীন দুর্গাপুজো মণ্ডপে পদপিষ্ট হয়ে একাধিক মানুষের হতাহতের অত্যন্ত দুঃখজনক খবর পেয়েছি। এই বিষয়ে মুখ্যমন্ত্রী শ্রী শুভেন্দু অধিকারী মহাশয়ের সঙ্গে কথা হয়েছে। এই মর্মান্তিক দুর্ঘটনায় যাঁরা প্রাণ হারিয়েছেন, তাঁদের আত্মার শান্তি কামনা করি এবং শোকসন্তপ্ত পরিবারের সদস্যদের প্রতি গভীর সমবেদনা জানাই। আহতদের সর্বোত্তম চিকিৎসার ব্যবস্থা করছে প্রশাসন। পশ্চিমবঙ্গে আগামীকালের আমার সমস্ত কর্মসূচি স্থগিত করে আহতদের সঙ্গে হাসপাতালে দেখা করতে যাব। মা দুর্গার কাছে প্রার্থনা করি, সমস্ত আহত ব্যক্তি যেন দ্রুত সুস্থ হয়ে ওঠেন। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2026

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