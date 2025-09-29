Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: From time travel to Byomkesh Bakshi theme, 7 pandals every devotee should visit

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x-But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI

Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2025: Why Little Pepe LILPEPE is Best Meme Coin to invest now?

Her ‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

Meet man, tailor's son who used to sell newspapers to pay for his studies, cleared UPSC exam after three failed attempts, now posted as..., he is...

Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi kicks off Bangkok shoot as Shivam; producer teases ‘Tera Mera Rishta Purana bro’

Rajasthan to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains: Delhi-Jodhpur in 8 hours, check route, timings and stoppages

Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol set to perform Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort Ramlila

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan teases Jahnvi Kapoor about Shikhar Pahariya, says 'relationship ke maamle mein...'

Bigg Boss 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined, Salman Khan mingles with rest of cast; fans react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x-But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x—But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI

Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2025: Why Little Pepe LILPEPE is Best Meme Coin to invest now?

SHIB vs. LILPEPE: The New Meme Coin Race

Her ‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

Her ‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

HomeIndia

INDIA

Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: From time travel to Byomkesh Bakshi theme, 7 pandals every devotee should visit

Kolkata Durga Puja 2025 features seven must-visit pandals with themes ranging from time travel and Byomkesh Bakshi to patriotism.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 03:24 PM IST

Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: From time travel to Byomkesh Bakshi theme, 7 pandals every devotee should visit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Durga Puja in Kolkata is more than just a festival; it is a grand celebration of creativity, culture, and devotion. Each year, pandals across the city bring unique themes that attract lakhs of visitors, blending tradition with modern imagination.

As Durga Puja 2025 unfolds, here are seven pandals you must visit to experience the finest blend of devotion and creativity:

1. Haridevpur 41 Pally-Theme: Time Travel

This year, Haridevpur 41 Pally invites devotees to step into the world of 'Time Travel.' The pandal takes visitors on a journey across eras, blending history, the present, and futuristic visions.

2. Dakshindari-Theme: Dahan (Acid Attack Survivors)

Dakshindari has chosen a theme with a powerful social message, 'Dahan,' dedicated to acid attack survivors. This pandal highlights stories of resilience, strength, and hope.

3. Santosh Mitra Square-Theme: Operation Sindoor

Santosh Mitra Square brings a patriotic theme this year with 'Operation Sindoor.' The pandal pays homage to the Indian Army, showcasing their bravery and sacrifices. Through detailed setups, sculptures, and symbolic designs, the pandal honours soldiers who dedicate their lives to protecting the nation.

 4. Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 The Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club is presenting an avant-garde, futuristic pandal in Taltala, in collaboration with digital artist Shovin Bhattacharjee and contemporary artist Shampa Bhattacharjee. The club envisions Goddess Durga in steel armour with soft blue light, standing among cosmic elements such as stars. 

ALSO READ: From CR Park, Minto Road to Kashmere Gate, Aram Bagh: A quick guide to Delhi-NCR's must-visit pandals on Durga Puja

5. Tala Prattoy-Theme: A Seed Courtyard

Tala Prattoy has chosen a theme centred on sustainability and nature. Their 'Seed Courtyard' concept emphasises the significance of seeds as symbols of life, growth, and environmental preservation. 

6. Barisha Club-Theme: Circus

Barisha Club brings joy with their 'Circus' theme. Colourful tents, playful decorations, and vibrant lights recreate the magic of a circus ring.

7. Tarun Sangha-Theme: Byomkesh Bakshi

Tarun Sangha presents a unique theme inspired by Bengal’s favourite detective, Byomkesh Bakshi. The pandal brings alive Kolkata of the 1940s with vintage designs, crime-scene setups, and references to iconic stories.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2025: Bollywood films that captured true pujo magic

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in
Who is Petal Gahlot? Indian diplomat who delivered scathing rebuttal against Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif At UNGA, says, 'No degree of drama...'
Who is Petal Gahlot? Indian diplomat who delivered scathing rebuttal against...
Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum; check details
Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum; check details
Suryakumar Yadav vs Salman Ali Agha: Know who is better T20I player ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final
Suryakumar Yadav vs Salman Ali Agha: Know who is better T20I player
Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Hardy Sandhu lead prayers
Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE