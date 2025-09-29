Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: From time travel to Byomkesh Bakshi theme, 7 pandals every devotee should visit

Kolkata Durga Puja 2025 features seven must-visit pandals with themes ranging from time travel and Byomkesh Bakshi to patriotism.

Durga Puja in Kolkata is more than just a festival; it is a grand celebration of creativity, culture, and devotion. Each year, pandals across the city bring unique themes that attract lakhs of visitors, blending tradition with modern imagination.

As Durga Puja 2025 unfolds, here are seven pandals you must visit to experience the finest blend of devotion and creativity:

1. Haridevpur 41 Pally - Theme: Time Travel

This year, Haridevpur 41 Pally invites devotees to step into the world of 'Time Travel.' The pandal takes visitors on a journey across eras, blending history, the present, and futuristic visions.

2. Dakshindari - Theme: Dahan (Acid Attack Survivors)

Dakshindari has chosen a theme with a powerful social message, 'Dahan,' dedicated to acid attack survivors. This pandal highlights stories of resilience, strength, and hope.

3. Santosh Mitra Square - Theme: Operation Sindoor

Santosh Mitra Square brings a patriotic theme this year with 'Operation Sindoor.' The pandal pays homage to the Indian Army, showcasing their bravery and sacrifices. Through detailed setups, sculptures, and symbolic designs, the pandal honours soldiers who dedicate their lives to protecting the nation.

4. Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club

The Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club is presenting an avant-garde, futuristic pandal in Taltala, in collaboration with digital artist Shovin Bhattacharjee and contemporary artist Shampa Bhattacharjee. The club envisions Goddess Durga in steel armour with soft blue light, standing among cosmic elements such as stars.

5. Tala Prattoy - Theme: A Seed Courtyard

Tala Prattoy has chosen a theme centred on sustainability and nature. Their 'Seed Courtyard' concept emphasises the significance of seeds as symbols of life, growth, and environmental preservation.

6. Barisha Club - Theme: Circus

Barisha Club brings joy with their 'Circus' theme. Colourful tents, playful decorations, and vibrant lights recreate the magic of a circus ring.

7. Tarun Sangha - Theme: Byomkesh Bakshi

Tarun Sangha presents a unique theme inspired by Bengal’s favourite detective, Byomkesh Bakshi. The pandal brings alive Kolkata of the 1940s with vintage designs, crime-scene setups, and references to iconic stories.

