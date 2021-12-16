Kolkata's Durga Puja accorded 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' status by UNESCO

In a big development, UNESCO on Wednesday accorded heritage status to Kolkata's Durga Puja festival by adding it to its 'Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', a first of its kind in Asia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee have lauded the move.

"Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India," UNESCO tweeted with a photo of Goddess Durga with hashtag 'living heritage'. According to UNESCO, the festival was the only Indian one to make it to its list of 20 events and traditional activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed UNESCO's decision saying this is a matter of great pride and joy for every Indian. "A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata's Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have," PM Modi tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was a proud moment for Bengal. "To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone," she tweeted.

The Ministry of Culture too took to Twitter to extend its wishes. "Overjoyed that 'Durga Puja in Kolkata' joins the @UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Many congratulations! It is a confluence of the rich heritage and culture of the county's art, crafts, rituals and practices. Jai Maa Durga!" the Ministry wrote.

Yoga and the Kumbh Mela, considered the world's largest congregation of religious pilgrims, were inscribed on the UNESCO list in 2016 and 2017, respectively. India now has 14 intangible cultural heritage elements on the UNESCO list.