Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: SC to hear RG Kar case today, junior docs to decide on 'cease work' resumption

Junior medics from various government hospitals in West Bengal, along with members of the public, participated in torch rallies across the city on Sunday, demanding justice for the murdered doctor.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Monday involving the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month. Earlier on Sunday, junior medics from various government hospitals in West Bengal, along with members of the public, participated in torch rallies across the city, demanding justice for the murdered doctor and calling for improved security at their workplaces.

Participants, including doctors and community members, emphasised the need for justice for the victim and heightened safety measures for medical staff in state-run facilities. Having returned to work after a month-long agitation, the junior doctors on Saturday expressed their intention to consider resuming total 'cease work' in medical colleges, contingent on the state government's assurances regarding their safety during the upcoming court proceedings.

Moreover, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday afternoon to assess security measures ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. He interacted with police personnel and toured the hospital's emergency department.

On August 15, a mob vandalised the hospital's emergency department, a day after the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the rape-murder probe from Kolkata Police to the CBI. The city police is currently investigating this incident.

Observing that allegations of a threat nexus existing in medical colleges is serious if even one or more of these are correct, the Calcutta High Court had on September 26 directed the state government to file an affidavit responding to the accusations made in a PIL.

