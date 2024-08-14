Twitter
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Resident doctors' body calls off strike after meeting Union Health Minister Nadda

RCB acquired Virat Kohli for this amount in first IPL auction

How many islands does Bangladesh have? Largest one is...

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

Mukesh Ambani makes another move as Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail acquires this popular beauty brand from...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Resident doctors' body calls off strike after meeting Union Health Minister Nadda

After meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday night, FORDA has called off their nationwide strike over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 07:08 AM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Resident doctors' body calls off strike after meeting Union Health Minister Nadda
FORDA calls off strike after meeting health minister JP Nadda (ANI)
The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), has called off its strike, which began to protest the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, has called off its strike after meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday.

During the statewide indefinite strike called by FORDA, which started on August 12, ward duties, outpatient departments (OPDs), and operating rooms were closed, while emergency services continued to operate as usual.

Nadda promised to support the delegation led by the association's President Aviral Mathur, when they presented their reformulated demands.

"We are calling off the strike as our demands have been met," the FORDA president Aviral Mathur told ANI. He said, "We met Union Health Minister JP Nadda at his residence on Tuesday night. We met him yesterday as well and had put out our demands. We have reformulated the demands that we had put forward yesterday in a press release and submitted it to him today."

He said that Union Minister Nadda took cognizance of the incident and assured the FORDA that he will provide a safe working environment to the doctors. "The Union Health Minister told us that the investigation into the matter is under way. He also assured us that all the demands of FORDA will be addressed in a time-bound manner," said Mathur.

Adding further he said, "Health Minister Nadda said that a committee will be formed which will also include doctors."

"We will take up on the future follow-ups and will come to meet JP Nadda again soon. As an association, after a discussion with all the members, and after our demands have been met, we are calling off the strike," said the FORDA President.

Earlier, in an outrage over the tragic rape and murder of a second-year resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) announced a nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals, starting Monday, August 12.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, which has led to widespread outrage and protests.

In a letter addressed to the Union Health Minister JP Nadda, FORDA expressed its deep condemnation of the horrific circumstances surrounding the death, describing it as "perhaps the greatest travesty to have occurred in the history of the resident doctor community."

The association emphasized that the tragedy is not just an attack on their profession but on the very essence of humanity itself. The letter also highlighted the demands that have emerged as a result of this tragic event.

FORDA called for the expeditious acceptance of the demands put forth by the residents of RG Kar Medical College, including the resignation of the responsible authorities, such as the Principal, MSVP, Dean, and the Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine.

They also demanded action against the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the RG Kar MC&H police outpost, who they believe failed in their duty to protect the dignity and life of a woman who, in this case, was an on-duty doctor. 

Additionally, FORDA insisted on an assurance that no police brutality or manhandling of the protesting doctors would occur and that their right to peaceful protest will be respected.

The association also demanded justice for the deceased doctor and appropriate compensation for her family.

"This is an urgent necessity and should be completed without delay. FORDA stands ready to contribute and provide any assistance necessary to achieve these goals. We hope that the government will take immediate action to address our demands and ensure the safety and security of all healthcare professionals," the letter further read. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
