Kolkata 'Nabanna Abhijan' Protest: 6000 police personnel deployed, central forces brought in

The area surrounding Nabanna has been fortified with a three-tiered security setup, jointly managed by Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police, for the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march initiated by the Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj.

Over 6,000 Kolkata Police personnel have been stationed across the city on Tuesday to manage the situation in response to a planned protest march to Nabanna, the West Bengal secretariat in Howrah. The protest, organized by a student group, is calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation following the outrage over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The area surrounding Nabanna has been fortified with a three-tiered security setup, jointly managed by Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police, for the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march initiated by the Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj. Barricades have been erected at 19 key locations, and additional aluminum barricades have been placed at strategic points.

To ensure security and maintain order during the protest, a significant number of forces, including the combat units, Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), and water cannons, have been deployed. An Additional Commissioner of Police is overseeing the law and order situation, with Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police stationed at critical locations like Howrah Bridge, Hastings, and Hooghly Bridge.

Extra forces have been brought in from neighboring districts to assist in Kolkata. Police are paying special attention to key areas such as Hastings, Shibpur Road, Howrah Bridge, and Howrah Maidan.

The Kolkata Police have reached out to the organizers of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march via email, requesting details about the number of participants, the leaders involved, and the planned routes. However, the student organization has not responded to the police inquiry as of yet.

On Monday, West Bengal Police declared the protest "illegal," citing that no official permission had been granted for a march to Nabanna. The police referred to intelligence reports indicating the potential for chaos, violence, and conspiracies targeting law enforcement during the protest.

Intelligence reports suggest that two large rallies will be held, one from College Square in Kolkata and another from Santragachi in Howrah. These rallies are expected to commence at 1 pm on Tuesday, with special security measures already in place at College Square due to reports of a large gathering.

The rally from College Square to Nabanna covers approximately 10 kilometers, while the route from Santragachi to Nabanna spans about three kilometers.

The protest is being led by Prabir Das, an MA student from Rabindra Bharati University, Subhankar Halder, MA BEd from Kalyani University, and Sayan Lahiri from Rabindra Mukta University. The students, who claim to be apolitical, are demanding Mamata Banerjee's resignation, asserting that the Chief Minister is "incompetent." According to Lahiri, the protest initially started with a Facebook post and has three main objectives.

Due to the planned 'Nabanna Abhijan,' traffic disruptions are anticipated at various locations, including Vidyasagar Setu and its surrounding ramps, Khidderpore Road, Taratala Road, DH Road, Circular Garden Reach Road, Garden Reach Road, Hide Road, Coal Berth Road, Remount Road, and other connecting routes in the western part of Kolkata, including the Kolkata Dock and Port System.

Traffic may also be impacted in areas such as JL Nehru Road, RR Avenue, Red Road, New Road, Dufferin Road, Mayo Road, Outram Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Casuarina Avenue, Cathedral Road, AJC Bose Road, SN Banerjee Road, Old Court House Street, Council House Street, Kingsway, St. Georges Gate Road, Strand Road, MG Road, Strand Bank Road, KK Tagore Street, Kalakar Street, Brabourne Road, and Howrah Bridge.