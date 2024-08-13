Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim subjected to 'genital torture,' deep wound found in...

The post-mortem report of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has revealed disturbing details. According to a report by India Today, the victim was subjected to "genital torture" and suffered severe injuries. A deep wound was found in her private parts, which the report attributes to "perverted sexuality" and brutal assault.

The incident took place between 3 am and 5 am on August 9. The report further reveals that the victim was strangled before being smothered to death. Her thyroid cartilage was broken due to the forceful strangulation. In addition to these injuries, the woman had bruises on her belly, lips, fingers, and left leg.

According to the report, the victim's mouth and throat were pressed to prevent her from screaming or calling for help. She was also bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts. The victim was found dead inside the seminar hall of the hospital, where she had gone to rest after her meal during her night shift.

The police have arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjoy Roy in connection with the crime. According to reports, he had been married four times and had a reputation for being a womaniser.