Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra marrying Manu Bhaker? Shooter's father makes big claim, ‘she is too…’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim subjected to 'genital torture,' deep wound found in...

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

Five most affordable bikes with better fuel-economy in India 

Five most affordable bikes with better fuel-economy in India 

7 ways to eat broccoli

7 ways to eat broccoli

Types of chillas to enjoy at breakfast

Types of chillas to enjoy at breakfast

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video न��े खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim subjected to 'genital torture,' deep wound found in...

The victim was found dead inside the seminar hall of the hospital, where she had gone to rest after her meal during her night shift

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim subjected to 'genital torture,' deep wound found in...
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The post-mortem report of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has revealed disturbing details. According to a report by India Today, the victim was subjected to "genital torture" and suffered severe injuries. A deep wound was found in her private parts, which the report attributes to "perverted sexuality" and brutal assault.

The incident took place between 3 am and 5 am on August 9. The report further reveals that the victim was strangled before being smothered to death. Her thyroid cartilage was broken due to the forceful strangulation. In addition to these injuries, the woman had bruises on her belly, lips, fingers, and left leg.

According to the report, the victim's mouth and throat were pressed to prevent her from screaming or calling for help. She was also bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts. The victim was found dead inside the seminar hall of the hospital, where she had gone to rest after her meal during her night shift.

The police have arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjoy Roy in connection with the crime. According to reports, he had been married four times and had a reputation for being a womaniser.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Kanguva trailer: Ruthless Suriya, Bobby Deol face-off in never-seen-before avatars, fans say 'warriors have arrived'

Kanguva trailer: Ruthless Suriya, Bobby Deol face-off in never-seen-before avatars, fans say 'warriors have arrived'

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 poster 'copied' from Stranger Things 2? Reddit mocks makers, 'their guts to think they can...'

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 poster 'copied' from Stranger Things 2? Reddit mocks makers, 'their guts to think they can...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement