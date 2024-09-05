Twitter
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's parents make SHOCKING revelation, say 'police tried to...'

The parents of the deceased Kolkata trainee doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar medical college on August 9, has made a shocking revelation.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 09:28 AM IST

A visual of the protests in Kolkata (Image/PTI)
The parents of the deceased trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar medical college of Kolkata, have claimed that the police tried to 'bribe them initially to suppress the case'.

"The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations," said the doctor's father, as quoted by NDTV. 

He went on to reveal that a senior police officer had offered them money when their daughter's body was handed over to them. 

"Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined," he added. 

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead and half-naked in the seminar hall of RG Kar medical college on August 9, following which, the Kolkata police and the West Bengal government came under strong criticism for itshandling of the case. 

The incident was also followed by multiple protests across the country, with people demanding justice for the victim and capital punishment for the guilty. Slogans targeting the police and the state government have been doing rounds on social media. 

An accused Sanjay Roy, who worked at the hospital as a civic volunteer, was arrested and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency handling the case. 

Several media reports have suggested that Roy had claimed before the CBI during the polygraph test that he was 'innocent' and 'being framed'.

He will plead not guilty in the court, as suggested by reports. 

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government passed the 'anti-rape' bill during the special session of the assmembly called in the wake of the horrific incident. 

The 'anti-rape' bill, titled Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, provides for capital punishment for those convicted for rape, if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state. Additionally, the seeks a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
