Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 07:59 AM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'
The parents of the young doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College have expressed their disappointment with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to an NDTV report, they have lost trust in her due to how the police handled the case. The doctor’s father said that while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is at least making an effort, the state has done little. He mentioned that he gave a page from his daughter’s diary to the CBI but did not reveal its contents.

According to the report, initially, he trusted Mamata Banerjee but now feels let down. He criticised the state for claiming they want justice but failing to take action. He also pointed out that when the public demands justice, they face repression, referring to a police lathi charge on supporters at a football match.

The doctor’s mother advised others to think carefully before benefiting from the state’s schemes like Kanyashree and Lakshmi, warning that families should ensure their own daughters are safe first.

The doctor, a second-year postgraduate, was found dead after a 36-hour shift. She had gone to rest in an empty seminar room, as the hospital lacks an on-call room. Her partially clothed body, with multiple injuries, was discovered the next morning.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, is the prime suspect. He was arrested after CCTV footage showed him entering the building. Roy reportedly admitted to the crime when questioned by the police.

