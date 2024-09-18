Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Bill likely in winter session

Hitting below the waistline – the curious case of exploding pagers

Bigg Boss-fame Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with fiancee Amira after six months of engagement: 'I am...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने कि��या fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

“It is crucial to hold the CBI accountable and ensure that no perpetrators are spared, with swift punishment handed down at the earliest opportunity,” Abhishek Banerjee said in a message posted on his official X handle.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 03:32 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After a long silence, Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday gave a reaction on the rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital and insisted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be held accountable for ensuring justice for the victim.

“It is crucial to hold the CBI accountable and ensure that no perpetrators are spared, with swift punishment handed down at the earliest opportunity,” Abhishek Banerjee said in a message posted on his official X handle on Wednesday afternoon.

The Trinamool Lok Sabha MP explained that he had made this observation on the CBI's accountability keeping in mind its past record.

“The CBI's record speaks for itself: Over the last ten years, they have not completed a single investigation they have undertaken. JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED,” Abhishek Banerjee's statement read.

In his message, Abhishek Banerjee also emphasised that “since day one I have supported the doctors in their concerns regarding safety and security, and I have always maintained that most of their concerns, barring a few, are valid, sensible and justified.”

According to him, as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the submission of the state government in the apex court on Tuesday, most of the measures for improving safety and security of the doctors are in progress.

He added that these safety measures include the installation of CCTV cameras and infrastructural developments in medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal, that are expected to be completed within 14 days.

“Additionally, the government has honoured their demands for transferring certain top officials in the Health Department and Kolkata Police, as confirmed by HCM the day before in her media address,” his statement added.

Finally, Abhishek Banerjee has given a call to the protesting junior doctors to return to duty as a gesture of goodwill by calling off their cease-work protest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Studio didn't want to release this tiny film with no stars, director fought for it; earned more than RRR, Jawan combined

Studio didn't want to release this tiny film with no stars, director fought for it; earned more than RRR, Jawan combined

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Meet athlete, first Indian to win medal in long jump, played with only one kidney throughout her career, she is…

Meet athlete, first Indian to win medal in long jump, played with only one kidney throughout her career, she is…

Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement