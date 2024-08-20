Twitter
7th Pay Commission: Will government employees, pensioners get 18-month DA arrears, 3% DA hike in September?

UP NEET UG counselling 2024: Registration to begin today, know process, documents required and more

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC to hear plea related to incident today amid nationwide doctors' strike

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: CAS releases detailed judgement on Indian wrestler’s plea; check full verdict here

India

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC to hear plea related to incident today amid nationwide doctors' strike

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC to hear plea related to incident today amid nationwide doctors' strike
Image: PTI
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear as the first matter on Tuesday a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors' strike over it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

The suo motu cognisance of the case, titled "In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issue", assumes significance in view of the fact that Calcutta High Court is already in action and has transferred the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The top court may widen the spectrum of judicial scrutiny, keeping in mind the ongoing nationwide protests, especially by the doctors, and their concerns.

Doctors' bodies the Federation of Association of Medical Consultants of India (FAMCI) and the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), and lawyer Vishal Tiwari have also moved the top court by filing interim applications in the suo motu case.

The FAMCI, in its plea, raised safety concerns for medical workers in hospitals across the country in the absence of any central law and said that despite years of demanding basic safety measures, medical workers continued to operate in risky environments.

The doctors' body said the Centre should be asked to formulate uniform guidelines to ensure protection for healthcare workers and address gaps in state-level laws.

"Resident doctors in medical colleges (public and private) and doctors in government hospitals should be formally declared as 'public servants'," it said. "A police outpost should be mandatorily established within the premises of municipal hospitals." Likewise, the FORDA, in its intervention application filed through advocates Satyam Singh and Sanjeev Gupta, said medics dedicated 10 to 11 years of rigorous education and training, including medical school and residency, to save lives and serve society.

"The healthcare workers play an indispensable role in society, often working under challenging conditions to provide care and save lives. Ensuring their safety is paramount. We urge the judiciary to mandate comprehensive security protocols at RG Kar Medical College and other similar institutions, to protect them from any form of threat or violence," the FORDA said.

It said the attack on medics violated several fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution such as the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21, right to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business under Article 19(1)(g) and the right to equality before law under Article 14.

"Issue guidelines to plan, prevent, protect and address the aftermath of sexual violence, harassment and gender discrimination against healthcare workers. Direct the deployment of central forces to protect RG Kar Medical College and its staff till the pendency of the case, given the failure of local law enforcement to prevent the attack and subsequent vandalism of the crime scene," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
