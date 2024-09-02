Twitter
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy claims he found victim 'unconscious, covered in blood', to plead...

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, has told the CBI that he found the deceased victim 'unconscious and covered in blood' as he entered the seminar hall of RG Kar medical college.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy claims he found victim 'unconscious, covered in blood', to plead...
A visual of the protests in Kolkata and accused Sanjay Roy
Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata, has told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that he found the deceased victim 'unconscious and covered in blood' as he entered the seminar hall of the hospital where the incident took place, as per media reports. 

As per media reports, Sanjay Roy has told his lawyer Kavita Sarkar that he is 'innocent and being framed' and that he will plead 'not guilty' in the court. 

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead and half-naked in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, which sparked nationwide protests with people descending to streets and demanding capital punishment for the guilty. 

The post-mortem report confirmed rape and suggested that there were grave injuries in the private parts of the victim, with her pelvic girdle broken and legs wide open. 

Meanwhile, several media reports earlier said that the bluetooth headset, belonging to the accused, was found on the incident spot. He was arrested on August 10. 

According to his lawyer Kabita Sarkar, accused Sanjay Roy maintained his innocence during the polygraph test, in which he was asked a range of questions including what he did after allegedly raping and murdering the woman, Times of India has reported. 

He also claimed that he had found the woman unconscious and covered in blood as he entered the seminar hall. Having witnessed this, he rushed out of the hall in panic, claimed the accused. 

Moreover, Kavita Sarkar told TOI that if had access to the seminar hall so easily, it shows that there was a secuity lapse on that night. 

"If he had access to the seminar hall so easily, it shows that there was a security lapse on that night and someone else could have taken advantage of that," she told the newspaper. 

 

 

