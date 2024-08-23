Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Resident doctors in Delhi return to work, end 11-day strike over RG Kar Hospital horror

Healthcare professionals across the country ceased work after the body of the medic, a junior doctor, was found in a seminar room of the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Calcutta on August 9.

In a major relief for patients, hundreds of resident doctors here returned to work on Friday after ending their 11-day strike over the alleged rape and murder of a medic in Calcutta, following an appeal by the Supreme Court.

Healthcare professionals across the country ceased work after the body of the medic, a junior doctor, was found in a seminar room of the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Calcutta on August 9.

Non-emergency services, including OPD and diagnostics, were shut as medics, including resident doctors, of major central and Delhi government-run hospitals struck work on August 12 evening, causing hardships for patients and delays in treatment.

Resident doctors, including those of Centre-run AIIMS, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Delhi government-run LNJP, Maulana Azad Medical College, GTB Hospital, and Indira Gandhi Hospital, resumed duties after two national bodies announced the end of the strike on Thursday evening. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) decided after the Supreme Court issued directions about the safety of healthcare personnel.

While it appealed to medics across the country to rejoin duty and assured that no coercive action will be taken against them, the top court also said judges and doctors cannot go on a strike since they deal with matters involving life and liberty.

Except for West Bengal, resident doctors' associations of all other states have called off their strike. In Bengal, the epicenter of the protests, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals as agitating junior doctors have said they would continue their ceasework.

Resident doctor at the GTB Hospital in Delhi, Aman Khanna, said, "I'm glad to return to work with the hope that our demands will be fulfilled and justice will be served. We are closely observing the decisions the government is making for us." Medics have been demanding a central law to check violence against healthcare professionals in the workplace.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | 'Would have been strange for Abhishek Bachchan...': Why Aishwarya Rai rejected Shah Rukh, Deepika's Happy New Year