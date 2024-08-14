Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Rahul Gandhi breaks silence, said…

Rahul Gandhi condemned the authorities in his first statement made on Friday following the Thursday night tragedy and raised concern on the safety measures in educational and health sectors

In a strong denunciation of the Kolkata rape and murder case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his concerns over the handling of the case and raised serious questions about the local administration and RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The Congress MP condemned the authorities in his first statement and raised concern about the safety measures in educational and health sectors. He mentioned that the whole country is shocked by the details of this terrible crime and called it cruel and inhumane.

He said, “The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women.” He further stated, “This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?”

The Congress leader also hit out at the alleged attempts to protect the accused. He questioned why even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case have been unsuccessful in preventing such crimes.

He called for a national debate and some action over the increasing rate of brutality against women. Every political party and every segment of society will have to deliberate very seriously and act seriously on the constantly escalating atrocities against women from Hathras to Unnao and from Kathua to Kolkata. The Calcutta High Court transferred the case to CBI on Tuesday. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered.