Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to this India pacer ahead of Test series

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Sebi withdraws statement on 'unprofessional work culture' amid employee unrest, commits to...

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions

Meet woman who cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching while looking after ailing father, but then lost parents, now she...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to this India pacer ahead of Test series

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to this India pacer ahead of Test series

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions

Shogun, The Bear, Baby Reindeer, and more: Where to watch Emmy 2024-winning shows on OTT

Shogun, The Bear, Baby Reindeer, and more: Where to watch Emmy 2024-winning shows on OTT

10 world’s richest sports leagues: Know where IPL ranks

10 world’s richest sports leagues: Know where IPL ranks

7 times Shraddha Kapoor amazed us with her talent

7 times Shraddha Kapoor amazed us with her talent

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Maidaan director Amit Sharma says its Best Asian Film win is proof of its legacy: 'It will stay with people' | Exclusive

Maidaan director Amit Sharma says its Best Asian Film win is proof of its legacy: 'It will stay with people' | Exclusive

Who is Meghna Narayan, Siddharth's first wife? Said to have left actor after 4-year marriage due to his closeness to...

Who is Meghna Narayan, Siddharth's first wife? Said to have left actor after 4-year marriage due to his closeness to...

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions

Earlier in the evening, responding to the mail by Pant this morning inviting them for talks, the agitating doctors said they are willing to attend the meeting and place their demands before the chief minister.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 05:51 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The agitating doctors confirmed on Monday evening that they are willing to attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse but demanded they should be allowed to record and sign the minutes of the talks.

The state government, readily accepted the condition, with the Chief Secretary Manoj Pant saying both the parties will sign the minutes of the meeting and copies will be shared with each for clarity.

Earlier in the evening, responding to the mail by Pant this morning inviting them for talks, the agitating doctors said they are willing to attend the meeting and place their demands before the chief minister.

"As law-abiding citizens of the country, we are more than willing to attend the meeting. But it would have been really appreciated if the place of the meeting would have been an official and an administrative place as the matter is related to governance," the doctors said in a reply mail.

The doctors mentioned that the arrest of the Tala police station OC by the CBI in the RG Kar case increases the significance of the transparency of the meeting even more than before.

"We would like to emphasise that the meeting be videographed by separate videographers of both the parties. If not possible from your side, entire video file of the meeting be handed over to the doctor representatives.

If that is not possible, then the minutes of the full transcript of the meeting be recorded and formulated by both the parties and duly signed by all the attendees and handed over at the end of the meeting," the agitating doctors said.

Soon after, the Chief Secretary responded by saying that "both the parties will sign the minutes of the meeting and copies will be shared with each party to ensure clarity".

The West Bengal government on Monday "for the fifth and the final time" invited the protesting junior doctors for talks to end the RG Kar impasse, two days after the dialogue failed to take off over disagreement on live-streaming of the meeting.

In an email to the protesting junior doctors, Pant asked them to reach Banerjee's residence at Kalighat at 5 pm on Monday for the talks.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: Delhi CM issues first statement after walking out of Tihar jail; 'The walls of their...'

Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: Delhi CM issues first statement after walking out of Tihar jail; 'The walls of their...'

Guide to Seasonal Flowers Available in Singapore Throughout the Year

Guide to Seasonal Flowers Available in Singapore Throughout the Year

This is the most secure building in world, is guarded by commandos, armoured vehicles, not White House, it is...

This is the most secure building in world, is guarded by commandos, armoured vehicles, not White House, it is...

UPI transaction limit changing from tomorrow; here’s all you need to know

UPI transaction limit changing from tomorrow; here’s all you need to know

'It could have...': EAM S Jaishankar reveals his father was on hijacked flight in 1984 amid IC 814 controversy

'It could have...': EAM S Jaishankar reveals his father was on hijacked flight in 1984 amid IC 814 controversy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement