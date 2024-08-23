Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Prime accused Sanjoy Roy sent to 14-day judicial custody

India
Sanjoy Roy was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday
Shivam Verma
Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.
This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP, Says 'Big Fan' Of PM Modi
Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh
Delhi Bomb Threat: Who Is Behind The Hoax Bomb Threat That Shut Down Hundred Schools In Delhi?
Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina