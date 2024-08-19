Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

The protesters chanted slogans and displayed banners as they sought accountability for the crime. Doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College also joined the protest at Nirman Bhawan.

A group of resident doctors from Northern Railway Central Hospital staged a protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi on Monday, demanding justice for a trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The protesters chanted slogans and displayed banners as they sought accountability for the crime. Doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College also joined the protest at Nirman Bhawan. In North Bengal, a torchlight rally named "Loud and Clear" was held in Siliguri to condemn the incident. Organized by a women's voluntary group, the 'Mashal Juloos' protest emphasized the need for justice and safety for women.

Similarly, in Mumbai, doctors staged a protest at Azad Maidan, urging the government to ensure that every organisation has a safety audit. "We request the government to ensure that every organization has a safety audit. What is the point of our independence if we are not safe? Doctors always first think of the patients and not their safety.

The workplace must be secure for us," Dr Prerna Gomes from Jaslok Hospital told ANI. On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community. The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, will hear the case on August 20.

