Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Meet woman behind 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, she is...

Thousands of women descended to the streets of West Bengal on the call of Rimjhim Sinha, following the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

The horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College based in West Bengal's Kolkata has sent shockwaves and furor across the country, leading to a massive uproar.

Thousands of women, on the night of August 14, descended to streets across West Bengal protesting against the gruesome rape and murder of the post-graduate doctor.

The campaign, 'Reclaim the Night', was ignited by Rimjhim Sinha, who was devastated having witnessed the barbaric incident. Sinha, is a former sociology researcher from Kolkata’s Presidency University. She took up the initiatve to organise a protest across the state against the incident.

She garnered attention through her Facebook post, following which, a large number of women extended their support and agreed to join the mass movement. According to Sinha, the aim of the campaign, coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations, was aimed to send the message across the country that although the country has gained independence, the women are not liberated in true manners.

Meyera, Raat Dakhal Karo (Girls, Reclaim the Night)”, Rimjhim Sinha posted on Facebook on August 10, a day after the incident.

Who is Rimjhim Sinha?

According to The Telegraph, Rimjhim Sinha is a former sociology researcher from Kolkata's Presidency University. She graduated with the same university with a degree in sociology.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, she revealed that she was agitated by a comment by the medical college's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh who had allegedly questioned why the junior had gone to the seminar hall alone.

“Such a comment, shifting the blame on the victim, cannot be accepted. In protest, I decided to spend the night of August 14 outdoors. No one can lay a claim on the night and dictate to us who can be outside and why,” she said while speaking to the newspaper.

Sinha also remarked that she was overwhelmed with the response which she got on her post.

“I am very overwhelmed by the entire response. I am seeing women coming out of their homes and even if they cannot stay for the entire night, they are making a decision to stay for two hours or three hours in the night,” News 18 quoted her as saying.

Thousands of women took to streets on night of August 14

The women, on the call of Rimjhim Sinha, started gathering in the streets in large numbers across Kolkata and other cities of West Benga l on the evening of Wedesday. They demanded justice for the deceased victim and asked the government to ensure safety and security for women in the country.

Holding placards and banners, a large group of men and women were captured marching through the streets of the state.

31-year-old doctor brutally raped, murdered at workplace

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, where she was working. Her collegues found her body the next day, which was in half-naked state. As per the post-mortem report, there were grave injuries in her private part, her pelvic girdle was broken, and legs were wide open.

Her eyes with filled with blood and mouth. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been entrusted with the matter.