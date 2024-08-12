Twitter
India

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Medical college principal resigns amid massive protests

The medical students and house staff had been demanding Ghosh's resignation on moral grounds over the alleged rape and murder of the woman house staff and second-year post-graduate student of the medical college & hospital last week.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Medical college principal resigns amid massive protests
Amid massive protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus, the principal of Kolkata-based R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, on Monday resigned, appealing to the protesting medical students and house-staff to withdraw their demonstrations.

The medical students and house staff had been demanding Ghosh's resignation on moral grounds over the alleged rape and murder of the woman house staff and second-year post-graduate student of the medical college & hospital last week.

While announcing his resignation, Ghosh appealed to the protesting medical students and house staff to withdraw their demonstrations and cease work and resume normal operations at the hospital premises.
“My resignation was the desire of the students. In fact, the entire state was demanding my resignation. I hope that the medical students and junior doctors will now resume their normal operations. For the last few days, my family and I have been subjected to various adverse comments. So I decided to resign,” said Ghosh on Monday morning.

He claimed that he had been a victim of a political conspiracy drafted by his rival group. “I had never been a part of any kind of political game. As a government servant, I will perform my duty till the end,” Ghosh said.

However, the protesters are adamant about continuing with their agitation until their demands are met. According to them, a mere verbal announcement of the resignation by the principal will not suffice and he will have to tender the same in writing.

“The resignation of the principal was just one of our demands, already the Resident Doctors' Association has released their four-point demand in the matter and we will continue with our agitation and cease work till our demands are fulfilled,” said a protesting house staff of the hospital.

The protesting doctors also said that they still believe that the alleged rape and murder of the victim was not the handiwork of one individual and there were associates in that crime.
Police have arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjay Ray, in connection with the tragedy.

On Sunday, the state health department announced the replacement of the erstwhile medical superintendent and vice-principal of the college, Dr Sanjay Vashisth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

