Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Within Sunday...': Mamata Banerjee's ultimatum to CBI, demands...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL-MTNL to bring...

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor for Kantara; Nithya Menen, Manasi Parekh share Best Actress win

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

Harnessing power of RISC-V, Generative AI: Expert hardware security architect Avani Dave's vision

Mpox virus detected in Pakistan, WHO sounds emergency: Check symptoms, causes, treatment and should you be worried?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
National Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ponniyin Selvan bags most wins, Sooraj Barjatya wins Best Director

National Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ponniyin Selvan bags most wins, Sooraj Barjatya wins Best Director

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL-MTNL to bring...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL-MTNL to bring...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

5 risk factors of grey hair in your 20s

5 risk factors of grey hair in your 20s

5 foods to avoid for weight loss

5 foods to avoid for weight loss

Five most notorious female criminals of India

Five most notorious female criminals of India

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

साइकिल पर तिरंगा और 90s का गाना, लड़की ने बनाया सोशल मीडिया को दिवाना

साइकिल पर तिरंगा और 90s का गाना, लड़की ने बनाया सोशल मीडिया को दिवाना

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

National Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ponniyin Selvan bags most wins, Sooraj Barjatya wins Best Director

National Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ponniyin Selvan bags most wins, Sooraj Barjatya wins Best Director

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor for Kantara; Nithya Menen, Manasi Parekh share Best Actress win

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor for Kantara; Nithya Menen, Manasi Parekh share Best Actress win

Raayan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch 2024's highest-grossing Tamil film, Dhanush's directorial

Raayan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch 2024's highest-grossing Tamil film, Dhanush's directorial

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Within Sunday...': Mamata Banerjee's ultimatum to CBI, demands...

Following the terrifying rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued an ultimatum to the CBI.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 01:11 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Within Sunday...': Mamata Banerjee's ultimatum to CBI, demands...
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Image/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid the furore over the brutal rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee has announced a rally this evening, i.e., August 1, to demand death penalty for the deceased victim. The Chief Minister has also issued an ultimatum to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till Sunday to ensure the capital punishment for the guilty. 

The CBI took over the probe into the matter after an order from the Kolkata High Court. 

"Within Sunday (August 18), CBI has to facilitate the hanging of the guilty and complete the entire probe. Our Kolkata Police has completed 90 per cent of the probe," CM Banerjee has said, as reported by NDTV. 

A 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College was brutally raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital, prompting uproar across the country. The post-mortem report, which confirmed sexual assault, also revealed that there were grave injuries in the private parts and eyes of the victim. Her pelvic girdle was found broken with her legs wide open. 

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the case, was arrested by the Kolkata police and later handed over to the central agency for questioning. 

Meanwhile, amid the allegations of 'mishandling' of the case and 'cover-up' by the Kolkata police, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced a series of protest programmes across the state, starting from today. 

The BJP will raise its voice against the alleged collapse of law and order in the state, demanding resignation of the Chief Minister. 

Earlier, thousands of men and women descended to the streets of various cities in West Bengal to protest against the incident on the night of August 14, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations. They raise slogans demanding justice for the deceased victim and displayed placards. 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

BCCI announces squads for first round of Duleep Trophy; Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma...

BCCI announces squads for first round of Duleep Trophy; Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma...

'Haters will say...': AI-generated Video of Elon Musk grooving with Donald Trump goes viral, WATCH

'Haters will say...': AI-generated Video of Elon Musk grooving with Donald Trump goes viral, WATCH

Meet Indian who owns Rs 1000 crore yacht, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Meet Indian who owns Rs 1000 crore yacht, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Who was Dr Ram Narain Agarwal, brain behind Agni missiles, he also worked with...

Who was Dr Ram Narain Agarwal, brain behind Agni missiles, he also worked with...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement