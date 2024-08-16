Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Within Sunday...': Mamata Banerjee's ultimatum to CBI, demands...

Following the terrifying rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued an ultimatum to the CBI.

Amid the furore over the brutal rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee has announced a rally this evening, i.e., August 1, to demand death penalty for the deceased victim. The Chief Minister has also issued an ultimatum to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till Sunday to ensure the capital punishment for the guilty.

The CBI took over the probe into the matter after an order from the Kolkata High Court.

"Within Sunday (August 18), CBI has to facilitate the hanging of the guilty and complete the entire probe. Our Kolkata Police has completed 90 per cent of the probe," CM Banerjee has said, as reported by NDTV.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College was brutally raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital, prompting uproar across the country. The post-mortem report, which confirmed sexual assault, also revealed that there were grave injuries in the private parts and eyes of the victim. Her pelvic girdle was found broken with her legs wide open.

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the case, was arrested by the Kolkata police and later handed over to the central agency for questioning.

Meanwhile, amid the allegations of 'mishandling' of the case and 'cover-up' by the Kolkata police, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced a series of protest programmes across the state, starting from today.

The BJP will raise its voice against the alleged collapse of law and order in the state, demanding resignation of the Chief Minister.

Earlier, thousands of men and women descended to the streets of various cities in West Bengal to protest against the incident on the night of August 14, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations. They raise slogans demanding justice for the deceased victim and displayed placards.