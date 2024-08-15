Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Key doctor's body resumes strike 2 days after calling it off, says 'this is...'

Why did Mukesh Ambani decide to launch Reliance Jio? Who motivated the billionaire businessman

BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

Meet IPS Nalin Prabhat, who led NSG, now appointed J-K top cop amid surge in terror attacks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Key doctor's body resumes strike 2 days after calling it off, says 'this is...'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Key doctor's body resumes strike 2 days after calling it off, says 'this is...'

Why did Mukesh Ambani decide to launch Reliance Jio? Who motivated the billionaire businessman

Why did Mukesh Ambani decide to launch Reliance Jio? Who motivated the billionaire businessman

Millet flours to control cholesterol and blood sugar levels

Millet flours to control cholesterol and blood sugar levels

Fatty Liver: Superfoods to eat at night to prevent liver problems

Fatty Liver: Superfoods to eat at night to prevent liver problems

8 lesser-known facts about Earth

8 lesser-known facts about Earth

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से �ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

'Aap kab tak ghar baithoge': Baghban child actor Smit Sheth reveals this director advised him to quit films | Exclusive

'Aap kab tak ghar baithoge': Baghban child actor Smit Sheth reveals this director advised him to quit films | Exclusive

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

This film was rejected by Shah Rukh, Aishwarya Rai, opened to empty theatres; later became silver jubilee hit, earned…

This film was rejected by Shah Rukh, Aishwarya Rai, opened to empty theatres; later became silver jubilee hit, earned…

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Key doctor's body resumes strike 2 days after calling it off, says 'this is...'

Resident doctors across major government hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, shut down elective services on Monday morning and went on strike, demanding better security and safety measures for medical personnel, and the central law.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 08:04 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Key doctor's body resumes strike 2 days after calling it off, says 'this is...'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

FORDA resumes strike after backlash from resident doctors New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A resident doctors' federation on Thursday announced to continue its protest here over the alleged rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a day after medics slammed it for calling off the agitation following the health ministry's "verbal" assurance to meet its demands, including bringing a law to curb attacks on medical personnel.

Resident doctors across major government hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, shut down elective services on Monday morning and went on strike, demanding better security and safety measures for medical personnel, and the central law.
The announcement by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) came after Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) of many hospitals on Wednesday accused it of taking the decision to end the protest without consulting them and "backstabbing" the medical fraternity.
FORDA members met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday night and submitted a letter of demands, that included bringing a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel.
"We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on assurances from the ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community. We accept responsibility for this and understand the widespread discontent it has caused," the federation said in a statement.
The strike will continue following the tragic incident at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, it said.
Following the FORDA's decision to call off the protest, Maulana Azad Medical College RDA president Aparna Setia had told PTI, "We want a written assurance from the ministry. Until then, we will continue our strike as we cannot rely on verbal assurances." In its statement, the federation said the "events that have unfolded since, particularly the violence (in Kolkata) on Wednesday night, have shocked and anguished us all, marking a dark chapter for our profession".
"As an association, we reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with our fellow resident doctors. We strongly condemn the Union ministry and state (West Bengal) government for failing to honour their commitments and ensure the safety of healthcare professionals during this crisis," it said.
Following the Tuesday meeting with Nadda, FORDA in a statement had said, "A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA's involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days." Safdarjung Hospital RDA general secretary Ayush Raj said faculty members and the nursing department personnel are also supporting the strike.
He added that the FORDA, which had initially called off the strike, is now rejoining the agitation.
Resident doctors of the GTB Hospital held a protest on Thursday, according to its RDA president Rajat Sharma.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

Rohit Sharma overtakes Shubman Gill, closes in on Babar Azam's No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

Rohit Sharma overtakes Shubman Gill, closes in on Babar Azam's No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

Wealthiest central banks in world; RBI is at...

Wealthiest central banks in world; RBI is at...

Why did Mukesh Ambani decide to launch Reliance Jio? Who motivated the billionaire businessman

Why did Mukesh Ambani decide to launch Reliance Jio? Who motivated the billionaire businessman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement