Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vijay Raaz ousted from Son of Sardaar 2 for 'worse' behaviour, his spot boy accused of alleged sexual assault

Pakistani bride's glamorous 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' inspired Nikah shoot impresses internet, see pics

Where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed

Meet Indian CEO who carried out mass layoffs, fired employee takes revenge by stealing...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vijay Raaz ousted from Son of Sardaar 2 for 'worse' behaviour, his spot boy accused of alleged sexual assault

Vijay Raaz ousted from Son of Sardaar 2 for 'worse' behaviour, his spot boy accused of alleged sexual assault

Pakistani bride's glamorous 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' inspired Nikah shoot impresses internet, see pics

Pakistani bride's glamorous 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' inspired Nikah shoot impresses internet, see pics

Where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant?

Where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant?

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Meet actress, who wanted to become journalist, worked with Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, won National Award for...

Meet actress, who wanted to become journalist, worked with Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, won National Award for...

Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed

This strike is expected to be the largest in over a decade, closing most hospital departments across the country.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata has sparked widespread outrage, leading to a major disruption in medical services. In response, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide strike starting at 6 am on Saturday, August 17, and ending at 6 am on Sunday, August 18. This strike is expected to be the largest in over a decade, closing most hospital departments across the country.

Additionally, routine hospital services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi will not be operational today. Members of the Faculty Association have gone on strike to protest the horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

What’s open and closed during the nationwide doctors' strike:

  • The strike will start at 6 a.m. on August 17 and end at 6 a.m. on August 18.
  • Most hospital departments will be closed over the weekend. Routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries will be suspended.
  • Essential services, including emergency care and critical treatments, will remain operational.
  • Casualty services will be available to address urgent medical needs.
  • The strike will impact all areas of modern medicine, affecting both public and private hospitals.

Medical fraternity rallies:

  • The Resident Doctors Association at Government Medical College, Amritsar, will halt all non-essential and elective services from August 16 until further notice.
  • Delhi’s Resident Doctors' Associations will stage a joint protest march on August 16, starting at 2 p.m. from Nirman Bhavan.
  • The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) will conduct a candle march at India Gate at 5 p.m. on August 16.
  • The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will hold a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on August 16.
  • The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has announced a 12-hour general strike in Siliguri on August 16, significantly disrupting the city as most shops have been closed since 6 p.m. on Thursday.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Matthew Perry death: Doctor, multiple drug dealers arrested in ketamine overdose case

Matthew Perry death: Doctor, multiple drug dealers arrested in ketamine overdose case

Jammu and Kashmir election date 2024: Polls to be held in 3 phases on September 18, 25 and October 1

Jammu and Kashmir election date 2024: Polls to be held in 3 phases on September 18, 25 and October 1

Meet Aashna Chaudhary, who cracked UPSC without coaching, for AIR 116, but didn't become IAS because …

Meet Aashna Chaudhary, who cracked UPSC without coaching, for AIR 116, but didn't become IAS because …

Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces pregnancy with husband Shanwaz, shares adorable photos

Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces pregnancy with husband Shanwaz, shares adorable photos

Assembly elections in Haryana to be held on October 1, results to be announced on…

Assembly elections in Haryana to be held on October 1, results to be announced on…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement