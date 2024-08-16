Twitter
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump: 'From beer bottles to baby bottles…'

'All this is..': Aishwarya Rai reacted to rumours of her secret 'nikaah' with Salman Khan, honeymoon in New York

Why are camels given snakes to eat? Reason will leave you shocked

Not Saif Ali Khan, but this actor was first choice to play Ravana in Adipurush; he rejected because…

Varun Dhawan's cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Four doctors of RG Medical College summoned by CBI for questioning

Four junior doctors of RG Kar Medical College have been summoned by the CBI for probe into the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at the same hospital, news agency ANI reported.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Four doctors of RG Medical College summoned by CBI for questioning
A visual of the protests held in Kolkata (Image/X)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned four post-graduate trainee doctors of RG Kar Medical College for interrogation in connection with the horrific murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata, news agency ANI reported on Friday, i.e., August 16. 

According to the sources, the CBI will question the trainee doctors regarding what happened on the night on the incident, according to the reports of ANI. 

Earlier, Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the case, was handed over to the CBI for probe into the matter. According to the police, Roy was identified as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) spotted a torn earphone at the incident site. 

He allegedly raped the trainee doctor and later murdered her in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College. The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault and revealed that there were signs of grave injuries in the private parts of the deceased victim, her pelvic girdle was broken and her legs were wide open. 

Meanwhile, the brutal rape and murder of the junior doctor has sent shockwaves through the country, with people descending on the streets to protest against the same. 

Earlier, on the night of August 14, the men and women of several cities of West Bengal took to the streets of various cities of West Bengal to protest against the incident and demand justice for the deceased victim, which coincided with the celebrations of Independence Day. 

A nationwide withdrawal of services has been announced by doctors of modern medicine starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 to 6 am Sunday, August 18, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) confirmed. 

In its official statement, IMA stated that routine OPDs and elective surgeries will not take place during those 24 hours; however, other essential services will be maintained.

With inputs from ANI. 

 

 

