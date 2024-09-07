Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Skoda-Auto Volkswagen India to invest Rs 15000 crore to set up EV plant in…

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

This Mukesh Ambani Reliance share plummets 30% in weeks, investors caught in lower circuit trap

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Skoda-Auto Volkswagen India to invest Rs 15000 crore to set up EV plant in…

Skoda-Auto Volkswagen India to invest Rs 15000 crore to set up EV plant in…

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

This Mukesh Ambani Reliance share plummets 30% in weeks, investors caught in lower circuit trap

This Mukesh Ambani Reliance share plummets 30% in weeks, investors caught in lower circuit trap

8 stunning images of Saturn Rings captured by NASA

8 stunning images of Saturn Rings captured by NASA

Health benefits of eating one clove everyday

Health benefits of eating one clove everyday

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials say they are putting together a "watertight charge sheet" against the primary accused, Sanjay Roy, whose DNA has matched with samples taken from the victim's body.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 06:32 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet
(Image source: File image)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Investigating the rape and killing of a trainee physician in a Kolkata hospital last month, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials say they are putting together a "watertight charge sheet" against the primary accused, Sanjay Roy, whose DNA has matched with samples taken from the victim's body.

On August 27, CNN-News18 broke the story first, claiming that forensic and DNA analysis by authorities had ruled out gangrape and indicated that Roy was the only person involved in the August 9 rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
 
According to sources who spoke with CNN-News18, there is currently no proof pointing to the involvement of another individual.
 
Roy, a 33-year-old former community volunteer with easy access to the state-run hospital, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday and is probably going to be returned to the custody of the legal system. Roy was placed under court custody for 14 days on August 23. On August 10, the day after the doctor's body was discovered in the hospital's fourth-floor seminar hall, he was taken into custody by Kolkata Police.
 

The former civic volunteer, an ad hoc force that assists the police in traffic and crowd management, was not needed in the custody of the CBI, officials told CNN-News18. The results of Roy's DNA test, which officials claim matched samples taken from the 31-year-old doctor's body, are among the most important pieces of evidence against him. According to sources, expert-conducted forensic testing has also produced negative results for the suspect.
 
The defence attorney claims that Roy stated while he was incarcerated that the victim had already passed away when he arrived at the seminar hall on August 9. Roy was the only person seen on CCTV entering RG Kar at 4:03 in the morning.
 
The case in Kolkata has caused widespread indignation, scrutinised the hospital's operations, resulted in the dismissal of its contentious principal, sparked a contentious political dispute between the state's ruling Trimanool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and given rise to claims of a larger conspiracy and cover-up. The victim's relatives have expressed suspicions of gangrape.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in 'India's biggest war film' Border 2; fans say 'Avengers vibes'

Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in 'India's biggest war film' Border 2; fans say 'Avengers vibes'

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

Meet 12th pass brothers who started business with Rs 5000; now own Rs 12000 crore company, they are India's richest…

Meet 12th pass brothers who started business with Rs 5000; now own Rs 12000 crore company, they are India's richest…

World's biggest flop film, had superstars, suffered huge losses, made for Rs 1300 crore, earned only Rs..

World's biggest flop film, had superstars, suffered huge losses, made for Rs 1300 crore, earned only Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement