Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

Investigating the rape and killing of a trainee physician in a Kolkata hospital last month, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials say they are putting together a "watertight charge sheet" against the primary accused, Sanjay Roy, whose DNA has matched with samples taken from the victim's body.

On August 27, CNN-News18 broke the story first, claiming that forensic and DNA analysis by authorities had ruled out gangrape and indicated that Roy was the only person involved in the August 9 rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



According to sources who spoke with CNN-News18, there is currently no proof pointing to the involvement of another individual.



Roy, a 33-year-old former community volunteer with easy access to the state-run hospital, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday and is probably going to be returned to the custody of the legal system. Roy was placed under court custody for 14 days on August 23. On August 10, the day after the doctor's body was discovered in the hospital's fourth-floor seminar hall, he was taken into custody by Kolkata Police.



The former civic volunteer, an ad hoc force that assists the police in traffic and crowd management, was not needed in the custody of the CBI, officials told CNN-News18. The results of Roy's DNA test, which officials claim matched samples taken from the 31-year-old doctor's body, are among the most important pieces of evidence against him. According to sources, expert-conducted forensic testing has also produced negative results for the suspect.



The defence attorney claims that Roy stated while he was incarcerated that the victim had already passed away when he arrived at the seminar hall on August 9. Roy was the only person seen on CCTV entering RG Kar at 4:03 in the morning.



The case in Kolkata has caused widespread indignation, scrutinised the hospital's operations, resulted in the dismissal of its contentious principal, sparked a contentious political dispute between the state's ruling Trimanool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and given rise to claims of a larger conspiracy and cover-up. The victim's relatives have expressed suspicions of gangrape.