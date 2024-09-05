Twitter
India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

The body of the victim was recovered on the morning of August 9 from the seminar room within the hospital premises.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has found a crucial document showing that former principal Sandip Ghosh gave instructions to the state public works department (PWD) to conduct renovation in areas adjacent to the scene of the crime a day after the victim's body was recovered.

The body of the victim was recovered on the morning of August 9 from the seminar room within the hospital premises.

Sources said the investigating officials secured a crucial document showing that Ghosh issued the permission letter to the state PWD to conduct renovation work in a room and toilet adjacent to the seminar hall, which is the scene of the crime.

The investigating officials have accessed the permission letter which bears the signature of Ghosh and is dated August 10, sources said.

Sources said that initially it was perceived that the instruction to the PWD to start the renovation work was given by an administrative official of RG Kar under the instruction of Ghosh.

However, on accessing the permission letter it is clear how keen Ghosh was in getting the renovation completed.

On August 13 evening, just hours after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to take over the rape and investigation probe from Kolkata Police, the state PWD staff attempted the renovation work at a room adjacent to the seminar hall from where the body of the victim was recovered on the morning of August 9.

However, that renovation work could not be carried out following massive protests by the students' fraternity within the hospital premises as soon as the work started.

Sources said the investigating officials believe that since the document shows Ghosh's keenness in getting the renovation done, it can be handy in establishing the links between the two parallel investigations by the agency -- the first being on the rape and murder case and the second on the financial irregularities at RG Kar.

Incidentally, Ghosh is currently in CBI custody in connection with the financial irregularities case.

The protesting representatives from the state’s medical fraternity have been claiming that the incident at RG Kar was not an isolated case of rape and murder and the victim faced the gory end as she became aware of the irregularities.

 
