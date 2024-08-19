Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Court grants permission to CBI for lie-detector test of accused

One day after the doctor's body was discovered in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, Roy, a volunteer for the community, was taken into custody.

A Kolkata court granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday to subject Sanjay Roy, the suspect in the rape-murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to a lie detector test.

On the day of the crime, Sanjay went to a location behind the hospital at around 11 p.m., according to sources, who also mentioned that he used to watch porn there.



Roy reportedly visited the hospital grounds multiple times that evening, according to police sources. However, the police had earlier stated that the accused had no such reason for being in the department that evening. He was characterised as having a "perverted mind" by investigators, who also noted that the pornographic content he ingested was not what "people usually watch".

Subsequent inquiry disclosed that Roy made an attempt to destroy evidence following his criminal act. There are hints that he attempted to remove bloodstains from the scene, according to the police. Roy is also seen on the CCTV footage leaving the seminar room at 4:45 in the morning.

Attorneys practicing at the Calcutta High Court staged a rally calling for "punishment to the real culprits" amid widespread demonstrations by doctors across the country calling for justice for the grieving patient. A number of prominent attorneys participated in the protest march, including Jayanta Mitra, the former advocate general of West Bengal.

During the lunch break, the lawyers entered the rally outside the high court with festoons and placards calling for "punishment to the real culprits".