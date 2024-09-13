Twitter
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks narco test of accused Sanjay Roy, moves court

Earlier Roy along with the principal of R G Kar College and others have undergone a polygraph test.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved the Sealdah court in Kolkata, seeking permission to conduct a narco-analysis test of Sanjoy Roy, the accused in R G Kar Hospital rape and murder case. The accused was presented before the Sealdah court for a closed-door hearing on Friday. The consent of the accused is also being sought for the narco test as it is mandatory. 

Earlier Roy along with the principal of R G Kar College and others have undergone a polygraph test. Meanwhile, junior doctors have continued to protest against the rape and murder of the second-year PG student in the seminar hall of the college on August 9. They held their protest in front of the Swasthya Bhawan. On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee announced that she is ready to resign from her post amid the continued protest. "I am ready to resign from the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice for the victim, I am only concerned about ordinary people getting medical service." She also assured that no action would be taken against the protesting doctors. 

Mamata Banerjee said, "I tried my best to sit with the junior doctors. I waited three days for them that they should have come and settle their problem. Even when they didn't accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, I waited 3 days with my highest officials, including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DG and my MoS. I am sorry. I apologize to the people of this country and the world who are supporting them (doctors), please give your support. I don't have any problem. We want justice for the victim. We want justice for the common people. We want justice for the treatment of common people. We want that, as per Supreme Court instruction, they must join their duty. Though, 3 days passed after the Supreme Court verdict but we are not taking any disciplinary action because sometimes we have to tolerate. It is our duty to tolerate sometimes." Meanwhile, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose said that he would "socially boycott" Mamata Banerjee whom he dubbed as "Lady Macbeth of West Bengal". "In solidarity with the Bengal society, I resolve that I will socially boycott the Chief Minister. Socially boycott means I will not be sharing any public platform with the Chief Minister nor will I participate in any public program which involves the Chief Minister. My role as Governor will be confined to the constitutional obligations. Nothing more, nothing less. I am deeply pained that serious allegations of a criminal nature have been levelled against the highest officer who is supposed to prevent crime in Kolkata, the Kolkata Police Commissioner," the Governor said in a video message released on Thursday.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

