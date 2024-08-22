Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

A senior CBI official informed that they have approached the court for permission and after getting the permission, the polygraph test will be conducted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday approached Kolkata High Court for permission to conduct a polygraph test on RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, and four doctors after finding discrepancies in their statements during the investigation. A senior CBI official informed that they have approached the court for permission and after getting the permission, the polygraph test will be conducted.

"We will corroborate their statements with the result of the polygraph test to verify their statement given to the agency," the official added. The CBI official stated that the polygraph test would help verify their statements and corroborate evidence. Ghosh was previously questioned about his response to the incident, notification to police and parents, and other aspects. Meanwhile, after the Supreme Court's appeal, health professionals at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Delhi called off their 11-day-long strike and are back on their duties as of Thursday. In a statement, the Resident Doctors Association made the announcement and said, "In the interest of the nation and the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off the 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court.

We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country." Earlier, the Supreme Court, while commencing its hearing on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, said that health professionals must return to work and that once they resume their duties, the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action against them. The development comes days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. Also, the court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident that took place at the RG Kar hospital on August 15. On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

