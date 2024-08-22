Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, ‘horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

7 most haunted railway stations in India

7 most haunted railway stations in India

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड�्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

A senior CBI official informed that they have approached the court for permission and after getting the permission, the polygraph test will be conducted.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:53 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday approached Kolkata High Court for permission to conduct a polygraph test on RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, and four doctors after finding discrepancies in their statements during the investigation. A senior CBI official informed that they have approached the court for permission and after getting the permission, the polygraph test will be conducted. 
"We will corroborate their statements with the result of the polygraph test to verify their statement given to the agency," the official added. The CBI official stated that the polygraph test would help verify their statements and corroborate evidence. Ghosh was previously questioned about his response to the incident, notification to police and parents, and other aspects. Meanwhile, after the Supreme Court's appeal, health professionals at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Delhi called off their 11-day-long strike and are back on their duties as of Thursday. In a statement, the Resident Doctors Association made the announcement and said, "In the interest of the nation and the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off the 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court. 
We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country." Earlier, the Supreme Court, while commencing its hearing on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, said that health professionals must return to work and that once they resume their duties, the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action against them. The development comes days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months. 
The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. Also, the court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident that took place at the RG Kar hospital on August 15. On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shreyas Talpade dismisses his death rumours, says false news left his daughter anxious: 'Don't joke around'

Shreyas Talpade dismisses his death rumours, says false news left his daughter anxious: 'Don't joke around'

What happened to 156 kph speedster Mayank Yadav? Where is the LSG pace sensation now and will he play for India soon?

What happened to 156 kph speedster Mayank Yadav? Where is the LSG pace sensation now and will he play for India soon?

Bobby Deol reveals his sons Aryaman, Dharam are interested in joining Bollywood: 'Industry is tough to break into'

Bobby Deol reveals his sons Aryaman, Dharam are interested in joining Bollywood: 'Industry is tough to break into'

Viral video: Woman loses job opportunity due to this reason, watch

Viral video: Woman loses job opportunity due to this reason, watch

Meet man who became millionaire in 10 years, only studied till class 10th, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his business is..

Meet man who became millionaire in 10 years, only studied till class 10th, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his business is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement