HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI raids RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's residence

A CBI team also reached the residence of Dr Debashish Som, Demonstrator of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Sunday morning, they said.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI raids RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's residence
The anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches on Sunday at multiple locations connected to former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and his relatives in West Bengal's Kolkata. According to CBI sources, searches were underway at 15 locations across the city related to Dr Ghosh and his relatives.

A CBI team also reached the residence of Dr Debashish Som, Demonstrator of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Sunday morning, they said.

These actions follow a complaint filed three days earlier by Akhtar Ali, former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, alleging corruption and irregularities at the institution and specifically naming Dr Debashish Som.

On Saturday, the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr Sandip Ghosh based on directives from the Calcutta High Court. The investigation was initiated after a single bench of the High Court ordered the CBI to probe the alleged corruption at the medical college. Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Calcutta High Court visited the CBI office at Nizam Palace and handed over crucial documents related to the case.

Acting promptly on this information, the CBI filed the FIR and submitted a copy to the Alipur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Saturday. The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
