Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI cautions about 'fake letter' being circulated on social media

The CBI has cautioned the general public about the 'fake letter' being disseminated on social media in connection with the ongoing probe into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

A visual of the protests in Kolkata (Image/X)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, i.e., August 20, issued a clarification on a 'fake letter' being circultated on social media in connection with the ongoing probe into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal. 

The central agency has noted that a 'fake letter' which mentions the name of a CBI officer seeking the withdrawal of the investigation into the case, is being circulated on social media. The CBI has termed the contents of letter as 'fake'. 

"A fake letter in the name of a person named Dr Akash Nag and claiming to be DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, Kolkata under the official banner 'Central Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Deputy Inspector General, Anti Corruption Branch, Kolkata' and addressed to Union Home Secretary is circulating in Social Media through Whatsapp, etc, about the case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata. It is clarified that the said letter is fake one", the CBI said in an official statement.

The central agency further remarked that the case is being handled by the headquaters based in Delhi and that there is no such officer named Akash Nag. 

"The investigation of the case is being handled by CBI Headquarter, Delhi. Moreover, there is no officer in CBI by the name and designation of Dr. Akash Nag, DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, ACB, Kolkata. The contents of said letter are false and hence vehemently denied", it added.

The central agency also urged the general public to ignore the said letter or any similar communications.

"The general public and all stake holders are advised to ignore the said letter or any similar mischievous communications. It is reiterated that CBI is conducting investigation of the case observing all standard procedures and with thorough professionalism", it said. 

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead and half-naked in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical college in Kolkata. The post-mortem report has confirmed rape and suggested serious injuries in several body parts. 

Meanwhile, the horrific incident has triggered uproar across the country with people holding protests, and demanding capital punishment for the culprit. 

Earlier today, the Supreme Court took the cognizance of the issue and condemned the same. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud noted that the nation cannot 'wait for another rape for things to change on ground'. 

Moreover, the top court also set up a national task force for ensuring the safety of doctors. 

 

 

Advertisement