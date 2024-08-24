Twitter
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI files FIR against ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, over...

Zyber 365 Revolutionising Future of Operating Systems: Launch of blockchain-based OS Testnet and Revolutionary...

Hariprasad Mandava, Solution Architect ERP SAP: Most prominent industry expert in enterprise business applications

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI files FIR against ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, over...

'Galati ho gaya': Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting MS Dhoni from his all-time India XI

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI files FIR against ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, over...

The investigation into alleged corruption was initiated after a single bench of the High Court directed the CBI to probe the matter.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI files FIR against ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, over...
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially registered an FIR against Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following orders from the Calcutta High Court.

The investigation into alleged corruption was initiated after a single bench of the High Court directed the CBI to probe the matter.

This morning, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Calcutta High Court visited the CBI office at Nizam Palace, handing over crucial documents related to the case. The CBI, acting promptly, filed the FIR after receiving these documents and then submitted the FIR copy to the Alipur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court today.

CBI sources confirmed that the investigation is now underway, and further actions will be taken based on the evidence collected.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, a team of experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi reached Kolkata for a polygraph test that will be conducted today on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and others over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, sources said on Saturday.

The Calcutta High Court, earlier granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a polygraph test on Dr Sandip Ghosh, and five others related to the incident.

Sources said that the polygraph test will be held on Sandip Ghosh, Sanjay Roy, the main accused, four doctors and one volunteer.

The Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

This decision comes amid a period of heightened agitation in West Bengal, with various protests taking place. The deployment of CISF personnel is expected to strengthen security measures and help maintain public order.

On a call by the Supreme Court, doctors of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Indira Gandhi Hospital and several other hospitals on Thursday ended their strike in protest against the rape and murder at a Kolkata hospital.

The Resident Doctors Association of Indira Gandhi Hospital has officially called off its 11-day strike in protest against the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical Hospital.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The decision to end the strike came on Thursday after the Supreme Court appealed to the medical fraternity to return to work

Earlier, the Supreme Court, while commencing its hearing on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, said that health professionals must return to work and that once they resume their duties, the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action against them.

 
