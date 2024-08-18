Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI conducts 3D laser mapping at RG Kar hospital's emergency ward

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience light rainfall tomorrow, check IMD forecast here

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Bollywood stars who own houses worth over Rs 100 crore

Bollywood stars who own houses worth over Rs 100 crore

Animals that give birth without mating

Animals that give birth without mating

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 8 Bollywood films to watch with your siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 8 Bollywood films to watch with your siblings

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Abhishek Bachchan avoids wishing Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan's big win at National Awards after calling film...

Abhishek Bachchan avoids wishing Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan's big win at National Awards after calling film...

Kangana Ranaut on her marriage plans, says one doesn't have to find the right person: 'That's the biggest disaster...'

Kangana Ranaut on her marriage plans, says one doesn't have to find the right person: 'That's the biggest disaster...'

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI conducts 3D laser mapping at RG Kar hospital's emergency ward

According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI conducts 3D laser mapping at RG Kar hospital's emergency ward
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

CBI team investigating the rape and murder case of trainee doctor on Sunday examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.Earlier in the day, the CBI conducted psychological testing of the main accused in the case, according to sources. According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the case on August 20.The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked nationwide outrage, drawing responses from various sectors.

Earlier today, football fans staged a protest near Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Due to the protest, the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal scheduled to be held today was cancelled.In Kolkata, junior doctors and students continue to protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, triggering massive strikes and protests from the medical community.

On August 14, the protest site and hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, leading to a police intervention.To maintain law and order, Kolkata police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective for seven days from Sunday (August 18) to Saturday (August 24). ​

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by

Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 100 MB daily data and much more at Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 100 MB daily data and much more at Rs...

Viral video: Cute girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Vande Mataram', watch

Viral video: Cute girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Vande Mataram', watch

Hours before her arrival in India, Vinesh Phogat drops big hint about her future plan..., she may...

Hours before her arrival in India, Vinesh Phogat drops big hint about her future plan..., she may...

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes several parts of Capital, IMD predicts rain till this day; check full forecast

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes several parts of Capital, IMD predicts rain till this day; check full forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement