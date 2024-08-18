Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI begins psychological testing of main accused

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut on her marriage plans, says one doesn't have to find the right person: 'That's the biggest disaster...'

Australia captain Pat Cummins takes eight-week break ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Not Aryan, Suhana, or AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan got special gift from NASA for this 10 year old | Exclusive

Vinesh Phogat hugs uncle Mahavir, breaks down after returning to her village; video goes viral

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC takes suo motu cognisance of incident at RG Kar Hospital; hearing on…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Australia captain Pat Cummins takes eight-week break ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Australia captain Pat Cummins takes eight-week break ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Not Aryan, Suhana, or AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan got special gift from NASA for this 10 year old | Exclusive

Not Aryan, Suhana, or AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan got special gift from NASA for this 10 year old | Exclusive

Vinesh Phogat hugs uncle Mahavir, breaks down after returning to her village; video goes viral

Vinesh Phogat hugs uncle Mahavir, breaks down after returning to her village; video goes viral

fatty liver8 best foods for liver health

fatty liver8 best foods for liver health

9 blockbusters, including one Hollywood film, Shah Rukh Khan rejected

9 blockbusters, including one Hollywood film, Shah Rukh Khan rejected

5 countries where senior citizens are the happiest

5 countries where senior citizens are the happiest

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Not Aryan, Suhana, or AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan got special gift from NASA for this 10 year old | Exclusive

Not Aryan, Suhana, or AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan got special gift from NASA for this 10 year old | Exclusive

This box office disaster had 4 stars, copied scenes from Hollywood classics, director quit films, movie later became...

This box office disaster had 4 stars, copied scenes from Hollywood classics, director quit films, movie later became...

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI begins psychological testing of main accused

West Bengal Congress workers held a rally against the incident, while members of the LGBTQIA+ community staged a protest on Saturday, demanding justice for the victim.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI begins psychological testing of main accused
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun the psychological testing of the main accused in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, sources said on Sunday.
According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team. The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked nationwide outrage, drawing responses from various sectors.

West Bengal Congress workers held a rally against the incident, while members of the LGBTQIA+ community staged a protest on Saturday, demanding justice for the victim. Junior doctors and medical students held protests at Mangalagiri AIIMS Hospital and Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College. West Bengal Congress workers also rallied against the incident, while ABVP workers protested against the TMC government of West Bengal.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President Asokan said on Saturday that the time is ripe for PM Narendra Modi's intervention into the rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, adding that they will be writing to the Prime Minister. On August 14, a mob of between 5,000 and 7,000 people, including several individuals, invaded RG Kar Hospital, attacked protesting doctors and medical students, and attempted to ransack the premises, forcing security officials to disperse the crowd.

On August 16, Kolkata police said they had arrested 19 miscreants allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises.On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, triggering nationwide protests by doctors and medical professionals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM-KISAN 18th Installment likely to be released on... know how to check beneficiary status

PM-KISAN 18th Installment likely to be released on... know how to check beneficiary status

Meet 9th pass who worked as labourer at 14 for Rs 30, now owns Rs 17000 crore firm, donated Rs 21 crore, he is richest..

Meet 9th pass who worked as labourer at 14 for Rs 30, now owns Rs 17000 crore firm, donated Rs 21 crore, he is richest..

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA announces withdrawal of services for 24 hours on August 17

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA announces withdrawal of services for 24 hours on August 17

Delhi University admission: 1st merit list out, over 97,000 candidates allocated seats

Delhi University admission: 1st merit list out, over 97,000 candidates allocated seats

Bhopal to Mumbai in 8 hours: Check distance, route, top speed to be...

Bhopal to Mumbai in 8 hours: Check distance, route, top speed to be...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement