HomeIndia

India

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI begins probe, arrives at RG Kar Medical College

The woman trainee doctor's sexual assault and murder have sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 05:57 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI begins probe, arrives at RG Kar Medical College
(Image source: ANI)
    Teams from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday to investigate the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor.

    Following the Calcutta High Court order, CBI has taken over the case and has sent specialised medical and forensic teams from Delhi. Meanwhile, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar cast doubt on the female trainee doctor's death. He pointed out that, despite the large number of women MPs from TMC, none have made a public statement about the incident.
    He added that two TMC MPs and three MLAs are alumni of the same medical college, yet they seem to have been silenced."In the doctor's team, many such topics have come up in their WhatsApp group, some screenshots of this have also reached us like drugs, racket, sex racket...One TMC MP's nephew's name keeps coming up repeatedly. I don't know what the truth is, but something seems off because despite so many women MPs from TMC, not a single one has spoken much after such a major incident. Two TMC MPs and three MLAs are alumni of the same medical college, yet they seem to have been silenced, indicating that something is amiss within the party," Majumdar said.

    The woman trainee doctor's sexual assault and murder have sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.
    The National Medical Commission (NMC), under the direction of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, issued an advisory to all medical colleges and institutions to develop policies ensuring a safe work environment.

    According to the official public notice, "Incidents of violence against doctors in medical colleges have been reported recently. All medical colleges are requested to develop a policy for a safe work environment within the college and hospital campus for all staff members, including faculty, medical students, and resident doctors."The OPD services of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continue to remain closed on Wednesday as junior doctors while the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) is continuing its nationwide shutdown of OPD services over the incident.

    The doctors and medical students held a protest at AIIMS Delhi after the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from Tuesday in solidarity against the sexual assault and murder of a woman doctor.The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. 

     (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
