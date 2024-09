Kolkata doctor-rape murder case: CBI arrests ex-RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, cop over alleged...

In the Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case of a trainee doctor, the former principal of the college Sandip Ghosh and one SHO of Kolkata police have been arrested by CBI: Sources

Earlier Sandip Ghosh was arrested in a financial irregularities case by the CBI