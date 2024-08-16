Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Calcutta HC raps West Bengal govt over vandalism at hospital, says, 'failure of...'

The court has transferred the investigation into the death of the trainee doctor to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Kolkata Police

The Calcutta High Court on Friday addressed the vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which occurred on August 14. The incident took place during a midnight protest against the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor. The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court stated that the court took up the matter after receiving emails about the hospital vandalism, according to a report by Live Law. The Chief Justice criticised the West Bengal government, calling the situation an "absolute failure of state machinery."

He expressed concern over the police's inability to protect themselves, saying, “How will these doctors work fearlessly?” He also mentioned that the authorities should have taken better control of the situation. “You pass section 144 of the CrPC orders for any reason. When so much commotion is going on, you should have cordoned the area,” he added.

The Kolkata Police reported that nearly 40 people, posing as protestors, entered the hospital and vandalised various parts of the facility. They damaged the Emergency Ward, the Outpatient Department (OPD), and the nursing station, while also destroying CCTV cameras. Stones were thrown at police personnel, resulting in injuries. A police vehicle was overturned, and several motorcycles were damaged. The police had to use tear gas to control the crowd.

