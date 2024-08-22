Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: AIIMS doctors call off strike after 11 days following SC order

On August 12, doctor associations started a nationwide protest, halting OPD services.

Doctors at Delhi AIIMS have called off their 11-day strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. This comes after the Supreme Court's appeal and its direction to the Centre to ensure the safety of public doctors.

The apex court earlier in the day asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin. "We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court's appeal and assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and safety for doctors. We commend the Court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association said in a post on X.

On August 12, doctor associations started a nationwide protest, halting OPD services. Emergency services continued as usual. The brutal assault and murder of the junior doctor sparked nationwide protests. Her body was found on August 9 with severe injury marks inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital's chest department. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

