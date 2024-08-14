Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 150 mg semen in her body, autopsy hints gangrape: Victim's parents to court

The murder and rape of a 31-year-old doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata has shocked the entire nation. Demanding justice, the victim's parents have told the Calcutta High Court that their daughter's body had a significant amount of semen in her body, suggesting gangrape. On Tuesday, the High Court transferred the investigation into the case to CBI. Kolkata Police has arrested Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who frequented the hospital.

In their petition, they said that the postmortem report had stated that the cause of death was strangulation of the neck and that there were clear signs of sexual assault. "Petitioners state that the post-mortem report provided devastating details that confirmed their worst fears. Their daughter's body bore several injury marks, indicating a brutal and violent attack," said the petition, NDTV reported. The petition further stated that the autopsy found 150 mg of semen in the victim's body, which suggests involvement of more than one individual, further corroborating the suspicion of gang rape.

CBI begins investigation

A team of senior CBI officers began its investigation into the case. The CBI team, which comprises medical and forensic experts, will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9. A central agency official said that three groups of CBI officers had been formed to investigate the matter.

