Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: CBI asks these questions to accused Sanjay Roy during polygraph test

The Polygraph test of six people is being done at CBI office in CGO and that of Sanjay Roy in jail. A team of polygraph experts and CFSL have reached Kolkata from Delhi for the test.

Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital undergoes the polygraph test at the CBI office in Kolkata. Along with Roy, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh and five others are undergoing the polygraph test.

A team of polygraph experts and CFSL have reached Kolkata from Delhi for the test.

Three categories of questions are asked during a polygraph test - relevant, irrelevant and controlled questions. The test begins with personal questions, followed by questions related to the case.

Sanjay Roy Polygraph Test: Questions asked to prime accused

1. Is your name Sanjay Roy?

2. Do you live in Kolkata?

3. Were you in the hospital on the day of the incident?

4. Do you know how to ride a motorcycle?

5. Did you rape the victim?

6. Did you kill the victim?

7. Have you ever lied?

8. Is the color of tomato red?

9. Did you know the victim?

10. Was anyone else involved with you in the murder?

11. Did you run away from the hospital after committing the murder?

12. Have you molested the victim before?

13. Do you watch porn movies?

14. Do you know Dr. Sandeep Ghosh?

15. Did you inform Sandeep Ghosh about the murder?

16. Did you go to the red light area before killing the victim?

17. Was there anyone else present with you in the seminar hall?

18. Did you tell anyone about the incident?

19. Was your Bluetooth broken in the seminar hall?

20. Have you answered all the questions correctly?