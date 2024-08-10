Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

A city court on Saturday ordered a 14-day police remand for the accused arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

The accused, charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS, was presented before the Sealdah court after his arrest earlier in the day.

The judge granted the prosecution's request for a 14-day police remand until August 23 for further questioning concerning the crime.

The woman's body was discovered inside the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata on Friday.

According to police sources, the person under suspicion isn't an employee of the hospital, yet somehow slipped in without permission.

Police found a broken Bluetooth earphone wire that belonged to the accused, found in the seminar room on the fourth floor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

This clue turned out to be the crucial that led to the capture of the suspect.

A preliminary autopsy report confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted before being killed.

